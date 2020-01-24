Image Source : INDIA TV 'Manoj Tiwari sings very well, I'm a fan,' says Arvind Kejriwal mentioning Rinkiya Ke Papa

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday took a dig at Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari saying he "sings very well" and that he was a fan of Tiwari. Actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari faces flak from his political opponents who suggest that Tiwari is a celebrity, but not an adept politician. Kejriwal sought to renew the charge, during an exclusive interview with India TV's Senior Executive Editor Saurav Sharma at Dilli Haat, Pitampura.

"He sings very well. He acts well," said Kejriwal. When asked by audience members Kejriwal quipped that Tiwari was a good dancer too. Kejriwal mentioned Tiwari's superhit song Rinkiya Ke Papa.

"When you are in public life, you should learn to take jokes on you sportingly," said Kejriwal. When asked why he makes Manoj Tiwari target of his jokes, Kejriwal reminded how everyone used to crack jokes on him over his cough and muffler. Arvind Kejriwal said that he did not complain when jokes were made of him, indirectly suggesting Manoj Tiwari to take the jokes in his stride.

Manoj Tiwari was a guest on Aap Ki Adalat, the iconic show anchored by Rajat Sharma, Editor-In-Chief and Chairman of India TV. In his most recent appearance, Tiwari sought to defend himself against the charge that he was a misfit in politics.

"If I were a misfit in politics. I wouldn't have got re-elected," said Tiwari during Aap Ki Adalat.

Before he rose through political ranks, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari was known across the country as an actor and singer who took regional tunes from the Hindi belt across the country. His fame as a celebrity often overshadows his political image.

Manoj Tiwari and Delhi BJP are facing tough challenge as Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP prepares to defend its rule in Delhi Legislative Assembly.

