TV serial Ramayan's 'Ram' Arun Govil joins BJP

"Ramayan" star Arun Govil joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. Govil had essayed the role of Lord Ram on Ramanand Sagar's hit 1987 series "Ramayan".

Based on Valmiki's Ramayan and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas, Ramayan had originally aired during the 1987-88 period. Such was its success that both Govil and "Sita" Deepika Chikhalia, along with Sunil Lahri, who essayed Lakshman, were catapulted to idolatry status.

Govil started his career in Bollywood in 1977 with Tarachand Barjatya’s “Paheli”, which he followed up with hits like “Sawan Ko Aane Do” and “Saanch Ko Aanch Nahin”.

