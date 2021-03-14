Image Source : PTI AP Municipal election results 2021: Counting of votes for 12 corporations underway

The counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh municipal elections began at 8 am on Sunday, with a triangular fight expected between ruling YSRCP, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). The elections were held for 12 municipal corporations, including Greater Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Vijayawada, and 71 Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats.

The results for the three major municipal corporations of Guntur, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam will be indicative of the public mood over the state capital issue.

YSRCP is contesting the municipal polls on the back of its victory in the recently concluded panchayat elections where it bagged more than 80 per cent seats, pushing the TDP to a distant second.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party managed to make significant inroads into TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu’s bastion Kuppam assembly constituency.

Polls for the municipal corporations and municipalities/Nagar panchayats in Andhra Pradesh were conducted on March 10. There were 78.71 lakh eligible voters.