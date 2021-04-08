Image Source : INDIA TV Andhra Pradesh MPTC, ZPTC elections: Voting underway for 515 ZPTC, 7,220 MPTC seats

Polling for Zilla Parishat Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishat Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) in Andhra Pradesh is currently underway amid tight security. Elections are being held for 515 ZPTC seats and 7220 MPTC. Polling will conclude at 5 pm.

According to the state Election Commission, as many as 27,751 polling stations have been set up in all 13 districts of the state. A total of 6,492 of them have been identified as sensitive, 6,314 as hyper-sensitive polling stations and 247 as Naxal affected.

In 660 ZPTC, polling is being held for 515 ZPTC seats. A total of 2,058 candidates are in the fray. Elections are not being held for 8 seats for different reasons. Elections are not being held for 11 seats because several candidates in the fray have died since March 2020.

In 1,0047 MPTC seats, polling is being held for 7,220 seats. A total of 18,782 candidates are in the fray. Elections are not being held for 375 seats for different reasons and 2371 seats are unanimously elected. Elections are not being held for 81 seats as candidates in the fray have died.

Counting of votes will be donw on April 10. Earlier, the election was postponed due to Covid-19 conditions as the reason.