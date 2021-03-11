AMMK releases list of 50 candidates for Tamil Nadu polls 2021, Dhinakaran to contest from Kovilpatti seat

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI AMMK general secretary TTV Dinakaran will contest from Kovilpatti assembly constituency in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu polls.

TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AAMK) on Thursday released its second list of 50 candidates. According to the list, AMMK general secretary Dinakaran will contest from Kovilpatti assembly constituency. Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be conducted in single phase on April 6.

On Wednesday, the party released its first list of 15 candidates. Former state Ministers, P Palaniappan, G Senthamizhan, and C Shanmugavelu would contest from Pappireddipatti, Saidapet and Madathukulam respectively, AMMK general secretary Dhinakaran had said.

S Anbazhagan, and K Sugumar, both former MPs, have been fielded from Rasipuram and Pollachi segments respectively. Several former MLAs have also been named in the first list of the AMMK.

Dhinakaran, nephew of late chief minister Jayalalithaa's close aide VK Sasikala, has decided to contest the elections despite his aunt announcing her decision to stay away from politics and urging her supporters to ensure the victory of the ruling AIADMK and defeat DMK in the polls.

The AMMK has entered into a tie-up with Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, alloting it three seats.

Tamil Nadu with 234 assembly constituencies will have a single-phase elections on April 6 in which fronts led by arch-rivals AIADMK and DMK are the main contenders.

