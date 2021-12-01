Follow us on Image Source : PTI No rath yatra, new mantra will help BJP in UP polls: Akhilesh after Maurya's Mathura remark

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya over his 'Ready for Mathura' tweet. Yadav said that BJP has always worked to benefit the rich class. "BJP has the agenda of robbing the poor & filling the pockets of the rich, they have always worked to benefit the rich class. No Rath Yatra or new Mantra is going to help BJP in the upcoming polls", he said.

Speaking at the 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' in Mahoba, Yadav, without taking any name, said, "All of us are family men and know what pain a family undergoes if a laborer or a farmer loses his life. We are family people and we stand up, whenever any family faces problems."

In a veiled dig at UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said that the 'chillumjeevi' people who do not have a family, can't feel the pain of the public. Yadav made the uncharitable remark, often attributed to ascetic Hindu ‘sadhus’, amid the ruling BJP consistently dubbing the Samajwadi party and the Congress as “pariwarwadi” (dynastic) parties.

The SP supremo also took a swipe at the BJP's slogan of forming a "Damdaar Sarkar" (powerful government) in Uttar Pradesh again, saying they only speak "damdaar jhooth" (big lies).

Earlier speaking at Banda, Akhilesh had made a similarly veiled dig at Adityanath who is a bachelor.

The former chief minister also sought to know from the people whether they wanted the "Yogi government" or a "yogya (capable) government".

"We are having families which is why we understand what the family members of a laborer or a farmer go through when he dies. Those raising a family understand the pain of an ordinary family. Those who do not have one will not and will never care," Yadav said at the 'Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra' in Banda.