Akhilesh promises Rs 25L compensation to kin of farmers who died during farm laws protest if SP wins

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said if his party comes to power in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, its government will give Rs 25 lakh each to farmers who died during the farm laws agitation.

"The life of a farmer is priceless because he grows foodgrains for others," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"We promise that in 2022, as soon as the Samajwadi Party government comes to power, farmers who died during the agitation against farm laws will be given a 'Kisan Shahadat Samman Rashi' of Rs 25 lakh," Yadav added.

The Samajwadi Party has extended support to the farmers' movement against the three farm laws.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill to repeal the three farm laws, which triggered protests at Delhi borders by thousands of farmers. I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said that the Cabinet completed the formality of approving the repeal of three laws, as announced by the Prime Minister on November 19.

The new bill will now be introduced in Parliament for passage in the upcoming Winter session beginning November 29.

The repeal of these three legislations has been one of the key demands of around 40 farmer unions protesting against these reforms for nearly a year now.

