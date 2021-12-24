Ahead of polls, Punjab govt announces to waive farmers’ loans up to Rs 2 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, the Congress government in Punjab has announced to waive off loans of up to Rs 2 lakh for around 1.09 lakh small and marginal farmers, who own land up to five acres. Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh today, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that the Cabinet has also decided to waive off the debt of landless labourers. Besides, a reservation commission would be set up for the general category (GC).

"The Punjab government has decided to waive loans of farmers who have loans upto Rs 2 lakh on their heads. The land mortgage will also be waived. The amount will be deposited in the accounts of farmers in the next 10-15 days. Rs 2,000 crore has been set aside for farmers," Channi said.

“We have also waived off the debt of landless labourers; the decision to form a commission for the general category has been passed,” the Chief Minister added.

The state government had earlier waived off loans of 5.63 lakh such farmers to the tune of Rs 4,610 crore. Out of these, 1.34 lakh small farmers got relief of Rs 980 crore while 4.29 lakh marginal farmers were benefitted from a loan waiver of Rs 3,630 crore.

READ MORE: Punjab Election 2022: Channi government 'very weak', says Kejriwal