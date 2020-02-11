Image Source : ANI After massive victory, Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Hanuman temple in CP again

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will visit the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place here after addressing the volunteers at 3.30 p.m. at the party office to celebrate the hat-trick in Chief Minister office.

The national convener also visited the temple, a day before the city went to polls on February 8, for which the BJP had mocked him.

Kejriwal is also likely to hold a roadshow between the party office and the temple.

The AAP is all set to sweep the Delhi Assembly elections, leading in 62 seats, as per the Election Commission website.

