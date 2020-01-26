ABVP trumps Congress-Left unity coalition to clinch 5 of 11 seats in Gujarat varsity polls

An ABVP rally (representative image)

ABVP candidates have been elected on five out of 11 seats in the student council elections of Central University of Gujarat.

ABVP state functionary Himalaya Singh Jhala said that, "Despite continuous illegal interference by the Left faculty in the Central University of Gujarat, the ABVP has won five seats in the student council election."

"At the same time, the Left coalition and Congress student organisations (NSUI, SFI, DISF, BAPSA) contested jointly and the entire coalition was also able to find candidates for only six seats, while ABVP contested 10 seats and won five. ABVP has representation from every department in Central University of Gujarat and has emerged as the single largest student organisation."

According to an ABVP statement, out of total 11 representative posts in the student council election of Central University of Gujarat, ABVP candidates have won five seats unopposed, including Karthik Dwivedi from Applied Chemistry, Divyanshu Yadav from Center for Diaspora, Varun Pratap Singh from Nano Signs, Life Signs Jai Jani and Padbharaj Bhatt from Chemical Science who emerged victorious.

The statement said that these student council elections openly violated rules to affect the fair election process in the university, such as the order issued by the University Registrar on January 22 to shut down all university activities for elections.

While this information was given, but at the time of voting all the labs were kept operational due to which students were prevented from voting and unnecessary pressure was put on them.