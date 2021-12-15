Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP promises 10 lakh jobs annually, Rs 5,000 monthly allowance to jobless if voted to power in UP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday announced creating 10 lakh jobs every year and providing an allowance of Rs 5,000 per month to the unemployed in Uttar Pradesh if it is voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections. The announcement was made by AAP leader Manish Sisodia in presence of party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh as he hit out at the current BJP government in the state over the job situation and paper leaks.

Sisodia trained guns at the Yogi Adityanath dispensation, which, he said, had come to power and promised 70 lakh jobs, but played a joke on the youth of the state. The AAP had earlier announced measures to benefit farmers and free electricity if voted to power in the 2022 assembly elections, the deputy chief minister of Delhi said.

"Today, I want to say on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that give your vote to the party and jobs will be created, papers won't get leaked. Currently, the employment exchange website of Uttar Pradesh has 34 lakh applicants looking for jobs," he said.

The AAP wants to tell these 34 lakh job seekers, their families, and others, "you can create jobs with your votes by voting AAP to power", Sisodia said. "If voted to power, the AAP government will create 10 lakh jobs every year and till these 34 lakh youth do not get jobs, Rs 5,000 job allowance will be provided to them every month," he told a press conference.

He said the creation of these jobs will not only be in the government sector but also in the private sector. Sisodia said a detailed plan for creating these jobs and ensuring a budget for them has been made under the leadership of party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh.

"They (BJP government) had promised 70 lakh jobs but if one looks at the situation, Uttar Pradesh is not number one in providing jobs but whenever there is an exam for recruitment, the state is number one in leaking question papers of those exams in the Yogi raj," Sisodia claimed.

"All records of leaking exam question papers have got shattered in the Yogi government," the AAP leader said, listing out major exam paper leaks since 2017, the year the BJP formed government in Uttar Pradesh.

Dubbing the BJP-led government as "paper leak sarkar", Sisodia said the current dispensation is playing with the future of the state's youth. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are yet to be announced but expected early next year.

Sisodia claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's vision helped pandemic-hit national capital create 10 lakh jobs this year, as he hailed his education and governance policies. The once jobless youth is now even creating jobs in Delhi, he said.

"But in Uttar Pradesh, the situation is such that jobless people seeking employment get lathi-charged," Sisodia alleged and appealed to the people of the state to vote for the AAP in the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Sisodia said AAP's government in Delhi in over five years has shown people how they deliver on their promises, which are not mere 'jumlas'. Examples of delivering on promises by the AAP can be seen in the changed scenario of government schools, healthcare centers, and trade, among others, he said. "We will do it similarly in Uttar Pradesh," the AAP leader added.

When questioned, Sisodia said the creation of 10 lakh jobs does not refer only to those in the government sector but also in the private sector. He also hit out at a section of politicians, saying one needs leaders who fill the state's coffers instead of personal lockers.

He reiterated the AAP will contest all assembly seats in the elections in the state and not tie-up with any other party. “We have a coalition only with the people. We will work (for the people),” Sisodia said.

On identity politics in Uttar Pradesh played a crucial role in the past, he said, on one hand, there are a party polarising people on the basis of religion and the other on the basis of caste, but this time the people of the state will have an alternative in the form of AAP.

