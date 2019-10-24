Solapur City North Constituency Result: BJP MLA Vijaykumar Deshmukh leads

Image Source : INDIA TV Solapur City North Constituency Result 2019

With 14 other candidates in the fray, Bhartiya Janta Party leader and incumbent MLA Vijaykumar Deshmukh is leading in the early trades of Solapur City North Constituency.

Solapur City North Constituency: Key Candidates

Meanwhile, Congress' Manohar Ganpat Sapate is trailing from the seat. Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded Namdeo Tukaram Raste and Atish Mohan Bansode has contested the election on AIMIM's ticket.

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi has fielded Anand Baburao Chandanshive, Khandu Bhimrao Dhade is contesting on the Ambedkarite Party of India's ticket. Sambhaji Brigade Party gave its ticket for Solapur North seat to Somnath Vijay Raut.

Solapur City North Constituency: 2014 and 2009 Maharashtra assembly election result

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Deshmukh won with the vote share of 56.39 per cent. He defeated NCP's candidate with a margin of 68878 votes.

Whereas in 2009 Maharashtra elections as well BJP's Deshmukh has emerged as the winner of Solapur North seat by defeating Congress' candidate with a margin of 10090 votes. BJP had a vote of 45.58 per cent.

Solapur North recorded the polling percentage of 52.46 per cent. The constituency had a total of 268 polling stations. Maharashtra went on polling for the 288 assembly seats on October 21. The counting of the votes is underway.