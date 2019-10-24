Shivadi Constituency Result LIVE: Shiv Sena's Ajay Choudhari wins by 39,337 votes

Image Source : INDIA TV Shivadi Constituency Result 2019

Shivadi Assembly Election Results in 2019 Live Updates: Shiv Sena leader Ajay Vinayak Choudhari has emerged as the winner from Shivadi Constituency in 2019 Maharashtra elections as the incumbent MLA has secured 77533 votes defeating MNS leader Santosh Raghunath Nalawade by a margin of 39,337 votes. MNS' Raghunath has secured 38297 votes. The vote share of Shiv Sena is 57.27 per cent.

Shivadi assembly seat went for polling on October 21 with other 287 assembly seats in the Maharashtra state, where a total of 2,75,487 eligible electors polled.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ajay Choudhari won by a margin of 41909 votes and defeated the MNS candidate. In 2014, Shiv Sena had a vote share of 49.27.

In the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly Polls, Bala Dagdu Nandgaonkar of MNS won the seat by defeating Shiv Sena candidate by a margin of 6463 votes. MNS had a vote share of 45.71 per cent.

Other than Shiv Sena's Ajay Vinayak Choudhari and MNS' Santosh Raghunath Nalawade other key candidates are Madan Harishchandra Khale of Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress' Uday Vitthal Phansekar.

