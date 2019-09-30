Aaditya for CM: Sanjay Raut wants Shiv Sena's 'Suryayaan' in CM office

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said something that may be a start for party's renewed bid for Maharashtra CM's office post Maharashtra elections.

"Chandrayaan could not reach the Moon due to technical glitches but our Suryayaan (Aaditya Thackeray) will land on 6th floor of Mantralaya," said Raut. Mantralaya is the secretariat of the state of Maharashtra. Chief Minister's office on the sixth floor.

Aaditya Thackeray unequivocally said on Monday (September 30) that he will contest upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections. He made the announcement in a public rally in Mumbai. It is widely being believed that Shiv Sena will field him from Worli, a seat considered safe for the party.

Aaditya Thackeray will be the first of the Thackeray family to contest in open elections. Aaditya's grandfather Bal Thackeray, father Uddhav Thackeray and uncle Raj Thackeray have never fought an election.

Raj Thackeray had announced that he would contest in 2014 Maharashtra Elections. However, he changed his decision in a few days.

