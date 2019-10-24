Nagpur West Results LIVE: Sudhakar Shamrao Deshmukh of BJP leads

Maharashtra Polls 2019 Results: Nagpur West

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019 LIVE: In Nagpur West assembly constituency, BJP's Sudhakar Deshmukh is contesting against Congress's Vikas Thakare.

Sudhakar Deshmukh is leading.

In 2014 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, BJP's Sudhakar Deshmukh secured a victory against Congress' Vikas Thakare.

Voting for Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2019 took place on October 21.

Shiv Sena is contesting 124 of 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly, whereas the BJP has 164 seats in its quota. The Congress and the NCP are fighting on 125 seats each.

In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats.

The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.

