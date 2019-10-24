Kurla (SC) Constituency Result: Shiv Sena, NCP fight the battle

Image Source : INDIA TV Kurla (SC) Constituency Result: Mangesh Kudalkar vs Milind Bhupal Kamble

Kurla (SC) Constituency Result: Counting of votes in Maharshtra's Kurla (SC) Constituency will begin at 8 am. Shiv Sena candidate Mangesh Kudalkar is up against NCP’s Milind Bhupal Kamble. India TV brings to you live updates from Kurla (SC).

In 2014, Shiv Sena’s Mangesh Kudalkar had won the seat against Congress candidate Milind Kamble of Congress receiving a total of 41,580 votes to his name

Shiv Sena is contesting 124 of 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly, whereas the BJP has 164 seats in its quota. The Congress and the NCP are fighting on 125 seats each.

In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats. The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.