Kolhapur South Constituency Result: BJP's Amal Mahadik, Congress' Ruturaj Sanjay Patil lock horns

Image Source : INDIA TV Kolhapur South Constituency Result 2019

The incumbent BJP MLA Amal Mahadik has crossed his sword with Congress' candidate Ruturaj Sanjay Patil for Kolhapur South Constituency.

Kolhapur South Constituency Result: Key Candidates

With only eight candidates in the fray, some of the key candidates contesting for Kolhapur South seat are BJP's Amal Mahadik, Congress' Ruturaj Sanjay Patil, Sachin Appaso Kamble of Bahujan Samaj Party, Nagaokar Chandrakant Sudamrao of Bahujan Mukti Party. Three independent candidates are also in the fray.

Kolhapur South Constituency Result: 2009 and 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections

In the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Congress' Patil Satej Alias Bunty D won the Kolhapur South seat by defeating an independent candidate by a margin of 5767 votes. The Congress party had a vote share of 45.48 per cent.

While in the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP's Amal Mahadik dethroned Congress' Patil by winning with a margin of 8528 votes. That year, BJP had a vote share of 48.36 per cent.

Kolhapur South recorded the polling percentage of 74.57 per cent with a total of 322 polling booths across the constituency.

Along with the other 287 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, Kolhapur South went on for polling on October 21. The counting of the votes is underway.