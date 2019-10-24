Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
  Byculla Constituency Result: Shiv Sena's Yamini Jadav locks horn with Congress's Chavan

In 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Advocate Pathan won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1357 votes. AIMIM in last assembly elections had a vote share of 20.32 per cent. 

October 24, 2019
Byculla Constituency Result 2019

The incumbent AIMIM MLA Waris Yusuf Pathan is contesting for Byculla assembly constituency against Shiv Sena's Yamini Yashwant Jadhav. 

While in 2009, Congress' Chavan Madhukar Balkrishna won in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 9104 votes. Congress had a vote share of 31.22 per cent. 

The key candidates other than Waris Yusuf Pathan and Yamini Jadhav are Kripashankar Rammurat Jaiswar of Bahujan Samaj Party, Madhukar Balkrishna Chavan of Congress, Indian Union Muslim League's Abdul Hamid Shaikh. 

Three independent candidates are contesting elections for Byculla assembly seat. 

A total of 11 candidates are in the fray for Byculla assembly constituency, which has a Muslim population of more than 50 per cent. Byculla assembly constituency went for polling on October 21. The counting of votes has begun.

