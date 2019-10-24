Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
Ajit Pawar wins Baramati with over 1.65 lakh vote margin

Baramati Election Result: Former Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday won from the Baramati assembly seat by a huge margin of 1,65,265 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Pune Published on: October 24, 2019 18:08 IST
Ajit Powar won Baramati constituency for the sixth-time in a row.

Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP president Sharad Pawar, polled 1,95,641 votes, while his nearest rival, Gopichand Padalkar of the BJP, bagged just 30,376 votes. According to NCP office-bearers, this was a record-breaking victory margin for Ajit Pawar in Baramati, a bastion of the Pawar family in western Maharashtra's Pune district.

In 2014, Ajit Pawar had won from the seat with a margin of 89,791 votes. With this thumping victory, Ajit Pawar retained Baramati for a sixth straight term. 

