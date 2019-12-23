Jugsalai Constituency Result 2019 Live Updates: Counting of votes underway

Jugsalai Constituency Result 2019 live: Muchiram Bauri of BJP Vs JMM’s Mangal Kalindi

Jugsalai Constituency Result 2019 Live Updates: Reserved under Scheduled Caste category, Jugsalai Vidhan Sabha seat is part of the Jamshedpur Parliamentary constituency. For Jharkhand Assembly election 2019, BJP has fielded Muchiram Bauri. The Opposition alliance of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have fielded Mangal Kalindi.

Here’re Jugsalai Constituency Result 2019 live updates:

Jharkhand-Jugsalai Result Status O.S.N. Candidate Party EVM Votes Postal Votes Total Votes % of Votes 1 CHAITU RAM Bahujan Samaj Party 0 0 0 0 2 MANGAL KALINDI Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 0 0 0 0 3 MUCHIRAM BAURI Bharatiya Janata Party 0 0 0 0 4 RAMCHANDRA PASWAN Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) 0 0 0 0 5 RAM CHANDRA SAHIS AJSU Party 0 0 0 0 6 BABLU RUHIDAS Shiv Sena 0 0 0 0 7 MALAY KUMAR BEHERA Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 0 0 0 8 MOHAN LAL RAJAK Amra Bangalee 0 0 0 0 9 BIJAY MUKHI Ambedkarite Party of India 0 0 0 0 10 VISHAL KUMAR DAS Independent 0 0 0 0 11 NOTA None of the Above 0 0 0 0 Total 0 0 0

Jugsalai is said to be a JMM bastion, however, AJSU has won the election from the seat in the last two elections. The Jugsalai Assembly Constituency is currently held by Ram Chandra Sahis of AJSUP. In the 2014 elections, AJSUP’s Ram Chandra Sahis beat Mangal Kalindi of JMM. Ram Chandra Sahis got 40.28 percent of the votes.

In Jugsalai seat, the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) - the former coalition partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - is expected to play a crucial role. AJSU has fielded the incumbent MLA Ram Chandra Sahis.

The AJSU, JMM, Congress, JVM(P) and the BSP are the main parties from the seat.

The term of the current Assembly will end on 5 January 2020. The 81 constituencies Jharkhand Assembly is being held in five phases between 30 November and 20 December with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on 23 December.

