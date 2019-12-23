Ghatsila Constituency Result 2019 LIVE: Counting of votes begins

Ghatsila Constituency Result 2019 live: Lakhan Chandra Mardi of BJP Vs JMM’s Ramdas Soren

Ghatsila Constituency Result 2019 Live Updates: Reserved under the Scheduled Tribe category, Ghatsila is one of the six Assembly segments of the Jamshedpur Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand. Ghatsila falls in East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. Ghatsila seat is facing a contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the alliance of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The BJP has fielded local leader Lakhan Mardi and dumped its incumbent MLA Lakshman Tudu. On the other hand, Hemant Soren-led JMM has fielded Ramdas Soren. The All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) has issued the ticket to Pradeep Kumar Balmuchu, whereas, the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) candidate from the constituency is Sunita Debdoot Soren.

Here’re Ghatshila Constituency Result 2019 live updates:

Jharkhand-Ghatsila Result Status O.S.N. Candidate Party EVM Votes Postal Votes Total Votes % of Votes 1 Kanai Murmu Communist Party of India 0 0 0 0 2 Pradeep Kumar Balmuchu AJSU Party 0 0 0 0 3 Ramdas Soren Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 0 0 0 0 4 Lakhan Chandra Mardi Bharatiya Janata Party 0 0 0 0 5 Dr Sunita Debdoot Soren Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) 0 0 0 0 6 Amit Kumar Singh Janata Dal (United) 0 0 0 0 7 Anand Hembram Bhartiya Azad Sena 0 0 0 0 8 Bijan Sardar SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 0 0 0 0 9 Surya Singh Besra Jharkhand People's Party 0 0 0 0 10 Jaypal Soren Independent 0 0 0 0 11 Jugal Singh Independent 0 0 0 0 12 Jujhar Soren Independent 0 0 0 0 13 Bahadur Soren Independent 0 0 0 0 14 Lakhi Pado Singh Independent 0 0 0 0 15 BISWANATH SINGH Independent 0 0 0 0 16 Sunil Kumar Murmu Independent 0 0 0 0 17 NOTA None of the Above 0 0 0 0 Total 0 0 0

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, Lakshman Tudu contested on BJP ticket and defeated Ramdas Soren of JMM. Lakshman Tudu got 32.48 percent of the votes.

The BJP, JD(U), JMM, JVM, CPI, SP, BSP and Marxist Co-ordination are the parties in fray from the Baharagora seat. The term of the current Assembly will end on 5 January 2020. The 82-member Jharkhand Assembly is being held in five phases between 30 November and 20 December with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on 23 December.