Baghmara Constituency Result 2019 Live: Counting of votes underway

Image Source : INDIA TV Baghmara Constituency Result 2019 Live: BJP’s Dulu Mahato Vs Jaleshwar Mahato of Congress

Baghmara Constituency Result 2019 Live Updates: The Baghmara Assembly constituency in Jharkhand is part of the Giridih parliamentary seat and Dhanbad district. BJP’s Dulu Mahato is the sitting MLA from the Baghmara constituency. Baghmara voted on 16 December along with 12 other constituencies in phase four of the Jharkhand Assembly election. Former JD(U) leader Jaleshwar Mahato is contesting on Congress ticket against BJP’s sitting MLA Dulu Mahato.

Here are live updates of Baghmara Constituency Results 2019:

In 2009 and 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Election, Dulu Mahato from the BJP party defeated the then JD(U) candidate Jaleswar Mahato. The BJP is hoping to retain power in Jharkhand following setbacks in both the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election

Among the Opposition parties, the RJD, Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have formed an alliance for the Jharkhand Assembly polls under the leadership of JMM chief Hemant Sore. Soren is also the Opposition Alliance's chief ministerial candidate.

The term of the current Assembly will end on 5 January 2020. The five-phased assembly election in Jharkhand began on November 30. Counting of votes and the declaration of the results will take place on the same day, which is December 23