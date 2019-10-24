Panipat city election results live: Pramod Viz vs Sanjay Aggarwal

Panipat City constituency result live updates

Panipat city, Haryana Result LIVE: Pramod Viz vs Sanjay Aggarwal: Counting of votes in Haryana's Panipat City Constituency will begin at 8 am. BJP's Pramod Viz is up against Congress' Sanjay Aggarwal. India TV brings to you live updates from Panipat City.

Suresh Soni from INLD, Ramesh Singla from Bahujan Samaj Party, Sanjay Aggarwal from Congress and Parmod Kumar Vij from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Panipat City witnessed its first elections as a constituency in 2009. Congress’ Balbir Paul gained over BJP’s Sanjay Bhatia by over 12,000 votes. However, in the 2014 elections, the BJP’s votes surpassed Congress candidate Virender Kumar Shah’s as Rohit Rewri won with over 53,000 votes more.