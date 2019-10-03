Lalu's son-in-law Chiranjeev Rao files nomination in Haryana on Cong ticket

Lalu Prasad Yadav's son-in-law Chiranjeev Rao will contest on a Congress ticket in the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana. The Congress party has announced all 90 candidates.

Chiranjeev Rao, son of Captain Ajay Yadav, filed his nomination from Rewari assembly seat today.