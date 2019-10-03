Lalu's son-in-law Chiranjeev Rao files nomination in Haryana on Cong ticket

Lalu Prasad Yadav's son-in-law Chiranjeev Rao will contest on a Congress ticket in the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana. The Congress party has announced all 90 candidates.
Chiranjeev Rao, son of Captain Ajay Yadav, filed his nomination from Rewari assembly seat today.
आज अपने परिवार, उत्साहित कार्यकर्ताओं और समर्थकों के साथ #रेवाड़ी विधानसभा क्षेत्र से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के रूप में चुनाव के लिए नामांकन का पर्चा दाख़िल किया।— Chiranjeev Rao (@Chiranjeev_INC) October 3, 2019
सभी कार्यकर्ताओं और समर्थकों का आभार..
🙏 pic.twitter.com/HPM7qv3utG