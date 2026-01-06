XAT response sheet 2026 at xatonline.in; know how to download XAT response sheet 2026: XAT response sheet 2026 link is xatonline.in. XAT response sheet 2026 will soon be released on the XAT portal.

New Delhi:

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 response sheet will be released soon on the official website- xatonline.in, the candidates can check and download XAT response sheet 2026 on the XAT portal. To download XAT response sheet 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- xatonline.in and click on XAT response sheet 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- Password, Date of Birth. XAT response sheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save XAT answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download XAT response sheet 2026

Visit the official website- xatonline.in

Click on XAT response sheet 2026 PDF link

Enter login credentials- Password, Date of Birth

XAT response sheet 2026 PDF will be available for download

Save XAT response sheet 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

XAT 2026 was earlier held on January 4, the candidates who had appeared for XAT analysed the paper as moderately difficult. Section-wise, the difficulty level of the Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning Section (VA and LR) analysed as moderate, Decision-making (DM)- easy, Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA and DI)- moderate, General Knowledge (GK)- easy, Analytical Essay Writing- easy.

XAT answer key 2026: How to download at xatonline.in

XAT answer key 2026 will be released within a week on the official website- xatonline.in. To download XAT answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- xatonline.in and click on XAT answer key 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- Password, Date of Birth. XAT answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save XAT answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to raise objections on XAT answer key 2026

Visit the official website- xatonline.in

Click on XAT answer key 2026 objection window link

Use password and date of birth as login credentials

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting document pdf

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save the submitted document PDF and take a print out.

XAT Result 2026 Date

XAT Result 2026 is likely to be announced by January-end, the candidates can check and download XAT scorecard 2026 pdf on the official portal- xatonline.in.