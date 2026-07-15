XAT registration 2027 begins at xatonline.in; check eligibility, admission criteria - know how to apply

New Delhi:

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) registration 2027 has been commenced, the candidates who wish to apply for XAT can do so on the official website - xatonline.in. The XAT registration window will be opened till December 6. XAT 2027 is scheduled to be held on January 3, 2027.

The candidates who wish to apply for XAT 2027 can do so on the official website - xatonline.in. To apply for XAT 2027, candidates need to visit the official website - xatonline.in and click on XAT 2027 registration link. Fill the XAT 2027 application form with details and upload required documents. Pay XAT application fee and click on submit. Save XAT application form pdf and take a print out.

How to apply for XAT 2027 at xatonline.in

Visit the official website - xatonline.in

Click on XAT application form PDF link

Fill the XAT registration form with details and upload required documents

Pay XAT application fee and click on submit

Save XAT registration form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Who is eligible?

Candidates holding a bachelor's degree of at least three years' duration from a recognised university, in any discipline, are eligible to apply. Those in their final year of graduation, or awaiting results, can also apply.

XAT application fee 2027

Candidates are required to pay an application fee to complete the registration process. The registration fee for XAT 2025 is Rs. 2,200. In addition, those applying for programs at XLRI need to pay an extra Rs. 200 per program. The fee payment can be processed online or offline using various methods, including credit cards, debit cards, net banking, or IMPS.

XAT paper pattern 2027

XAT 2027 will be held online. The question paper will be divided into five sections and the duration of the exam will be 205 minutes (3 hours and 25 minutes).

Sections:

Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA and LR)

Decision-making (DM)

Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA and DI)

General Knowledge (GK)

Analytical Essay Writing (AEW).

Marking Scheme

Correct Answer: +1 mark

Incorrect Answer: (-\) 0.25 marks

Unattempted Questions: There is a penalty of \(-\) 0.10 marks for more than 8 consecutive un-attempted questions. This means if you leave more than 8 questions consecutively unanswered, you will incur a penalty of 0.10 marks for each such unattempted question beyond the 8th consecutive one.

General Knowledge Section: There is no negative marking for incorrect answers in the General Knowledge (GK) section.

For details on XAT 2027, candidates can visit the website- xatonline.in.

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