  XAT answer key 2026 out at xatonline.in; how to raise objections

XAT answer key 2026 out at xatonline.in; how to raise objections

XAT answer key 2026: XAT answer key 2026 is available on the official website- xatonline.in. Know how to download and raise objections

Check XAT answer key 2026 at xatonline.in.
Check XAT answer key 2026 at xatonline.in.
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
New Delhi:

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) answer key 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download XAT answer key 2026 on the official portal- xatonline.in. To download XAT answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- xatonline.in and click on XAT answer key 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- Password, Date of Birth. XAT answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save XAT answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it. XAT response sheet was earlier released on January 6, the exam held on January 4.

XAT answer key 2026: How to download at xatonline.in

  • Visit the official website- xatonline.in
  • Click on XAT answer key 2026 PDF link
  • XAT answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download
  • Save XAT answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

How to raise objections on XAT answer key 2026

  • Visit the official website- xatonline.in
  • Click on XAT answer key 2026 objection window link
  • Use XAT ID and password as login credentials
  • Choose questions you wish to raise objections
  • Upload answers and supporting document pdf
  • Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit
  • Save the submitted document PDF and take a print out.

How to download XAT response sheet 2026

XAT response sheet 2026 is available for download on the official website- xatonline.in. To download XAT response sheet 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- xatonline.in and click on XAT response sheet 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- Password, Date of Birth. XAT response sheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save XAT answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

  • Visit the official website- xatonline.in
  • Click on XAT response sheet 2026 PDF link
  • Enter login credentials- Password, Date of Birth
  • XAT response sheet 2026 PDF will be available for download
  • Save XAT response sheet 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

XAT Result 2026 Date

XAT Result 2026 is likely to be announced by January-end, the candidates can check and download XAT scorecard 2026 pdf on the official portal- xatonline.in.

For details on XAT 2026, please visit the official website- xatonline.in.   

XAT Answer Keys
