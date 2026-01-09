XAT answer key 2026 out at xatonline.in; how to raise objections

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) answer key 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download XAT answer key 2026 on the official portal- xatonline.in. To download XAT answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- xatonline.in and click on XAT answer key 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- Password, Date of Birth. XAT answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save XAT answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it. XAT response sheet was earlier released on January 6, the exam held on January 4.
XAT answer key 2026: How to download at xatonline.in
How to raise objections on XAT answer key 2026
- Visit the official website- xatonline.in
- Click on XAT answer key 2026 objection window link
- Use XAT ID and password as login credentials
- Choose questions you wish to raise objections
- Upload answers and supporting document pdf
- Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit
- Save the submitted document PDF and take a print out.
How to download XAT response sheet 2026
XAT response sheet 2026 is available for download on the official website- xatonline.in. To download XAT response sheet 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- xatonline.in and click on XAT response sheet 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- Password, Date of Birth. XAT response sheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save XAT answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
XAT Result 2026 Date
XAT Result 2026 is likely to be announced by January-end, the candidates can check and download XAT scorecard 2026 pdf on the official portal- xatonline.in.
For details on XAT 2026, please visit the official website- xatonline.in.