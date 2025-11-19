World Children’s Day 2025: History and significance; why is it celebrated on November 20 World Children’s Day 2025: On the eve of World Children’s Day, UN Secretary-General António Guterres wished children saying, "This World Children’s Day, let us listen to children. And let us amplify their voices as they stand up for their rights."

New Delhi:

Every year World Children's Day is celebrated on November 20, the day marks the UNGA's adoption of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1959 as well as the Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) in 1989. On this day, UNICEF advocates to protect every child's right without discrimination.

On the eve of World Children’s Day, UN Secretary-General António Guterres wished children saying, "This World Children’s Day, let us listen to children. And let us amplify their voices as they stand up for their rights."

World Children's Day 2025 is celebrated all over the world with various events- dance, drama, music, quiz competitions. Check Children's Day wishes-

Happy Children’s Day! May your laughter light up the world.

Wishing you a day full of joy, fun and sweet surprises.

May you always dream big and chase the stars. Happy Children’s Day!

Your smile is the purest magic. Happy Children’s Day!

May today bring you endless happiness and warm memories.

Stay curious, stay kind. Happy Children’s Day!

You are special, you are loved — today and always.

Celebrating the joy you bring into our lives. Happy Children’s Day!

Childhood is a blessing — wishing you the happiest Children’s Day!

Shine bright, little star. Happy Children’s Day!

Children’s Day Quotes in English

“Every child is a different kind of flower, and together they make this world a beautiful garden.”

“Children carry the hopes for a brighter tomorrow.”

“The soul is healed by being with children.” — Fyodor Dostoevsky

“Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man.” — Tagore

“Children are the world’s most valuable resource.” — John F. Kennedy

“A child’s smile is the heartbeat of a home.”

“Children learn more from what you are than what you teach.” — W.E.B. Du Bois

“Let children be little, because they’re only little once.”

“A child sees magic because it looks for it.”

“If you nurture a child’s mind, you shape the future.”

Also Read: