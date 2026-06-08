Why did CBSE's portal show 'roll number not found'? Board explains amid OSM controversy

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday (June 8) said its post-result services portal was fully functional during the notified application period and more than 1.6 lakh candidates successfully submitted requests for over 3.8 lakh answer books.

Over 1.6 lakh candidates applied for post-result services

In a statement on X, the board said the application window for verification and re-evaluation was fully functional throughout the notified period, June 2-7, under the supervision of government technical agencies and teams from the IITs. "During the above application period, more than 1.6 lakh candidates successfully submitted requests pertaining to over 3.8 lakh answer books, reflecting the extensive utilisation of the services by the candidates," the CBSE said.

The board said the post-result services portal remained under continuous monitoring by cybersecurity teams throughout the application period to guard against malicious traffic and potential cyber threats. It also said CBSE teams provided support to students through its helpdesk and grievance redressal channels.

The clarification was issued in response to certain media reports and social media posts raising concerns about the functioning of the Post-Result Services Portal.

CBSE on 'roll number not found' error

Addressing concerns raised by some students and parents, CBSE said the message "Roll Number Not Found" was displayed only when a candidate had not successfully applied during the first phase of the post-result services process -- the Answer Books Photocopy Application Window.

"CBSE has taken note of certain media reports and social media posts regarding the functioning of the Post-Result Services Portal. To clarify doubts of some of these students and parents, it is informed that the message 'Roll Number Not Found' is displayed when a candidate had not successfully applied during the first phase of the Post-Result Services process, namely the Answer Books Photocopy Application Window," the board said.

"As clearly outlined earlier, only those candidates who had applied for their scanned answer books during the preceding stage (Answer Books Photocopy) were eligible to avail the subsequent stage of Verification of Issues Observed and Re-evaluation of Answers," the board said.

The CBSE has been embroiled in controversy after some Class 12 students claimed that the scanned copies of their answer sheets, uploaded by the board, did not match their handwriting, raising concerns about potential mismatches in the OSM system.

Last week, the Cabinet Secretariat announced the formation of a one-member committee to investigate the procurement of services for the OSM system by the CBSE.

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