Why are private schools in Uttar Pradesh closed tomorrow on August 8? Know here

UP private schools closed tomorrow, Private schools closed in Uttar Pradesh: All private schools in Uttar Pradesh affiliated with the Central and State Boards will remain closed tomorrow, August 8, to express anger against the arrest of the school principal and teacher in Azamgarh. Unaided Private School Association of Uttar Pradesh has taken this decision. However, there is no corresponding government order mandating the closure of school holidays. Accordingly, the government schools will remain open.

All the students and parents of private schools have been advised to contact their respective schools regarding the closing of schools on August 8.

What was the matter?

After the 17-year-old female student allegedly jumped off the third floor of the school building, the principal and the teacher of a private school were arrested on murder charges. According to the police, the deceased student's family claimed that she took the extreme step over 'frequent harassment' by the principal and teacher.

Why is UPSA supporting the arrested principal and teacher?

Anil Agarwal, president of the Unaided Private School Association, UP, said, All private schools affiliated to CBSE, ICSE, and UP Board in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on August 8 to support the school principal and teacher in Azamgarh who were arrested after a girl jumped off the school building and died on August 1.

He further stated that the suicide case should be investigated thoroughly and action taken only if the charges are proven. We will be meeting deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak with a request that some policies be made to protect school authorities and teachers in the event that a student indulges in some crime or ends his or her life on the school premises due to some personal or mental issues.

He added that a system should be in place to prevent innocent school employees from going to jail in filed cases. Our main problem with the Azamgarh case is that the teacher and school principal were arrested without conducting an inquiry.