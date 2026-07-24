When will UGC NET answer key 2026 be OUT at ugcnet.nta.nic.in? Know how to download and raise objections

New Delhi:

The UGC NET answer key 2026 will be out soon on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the candidates can check and download UGC NET answer key on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET was held from June 22 to 30, 2026.

How to download UGC NET answer key 2026 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download UGC NET answer key 2026 PDF. To download UGC NET answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET answer key 2026 PDF link. UGC NET answer key 2026 subject-wise PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UGC NET paper-wise answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on UGC NET answer key 2026 PDF link

UGC NET answer key 2026 paper-wise PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UGC NET answer key 2026 paper-wise and take a hard copy out of it.

Candidates demand NTA's response on UGC NET answer key delay

A month to go since the UGC NET exam 2026 concluded on June 30, the candidates are still waiting for their answer keys, response sheets. NTA naturally released UGC NET answer key within a week from the conclusion of exam, but the delay caused frustrations among the students, with many demanded NTA's response over the reason behind the delay of releasing UGC NET answer key.

An user wrote on X, "Instead of removing secretary to Ministry of Education, it would've been better to remove director Abhishek Singh. He is still not concerned for UGCNET Aspirants. No update, No response and Zero concern for the UGC NET Aspirants. Requesting @PMOIndia @narendramodi to solve issue of UGC NET."

"Dear NTA, it has been weeks since the UGC NET June 2026 exams concluded on July 5. Lakhs of candidates are still waiting for the provisional answer key and response sheets. This delay causes massive anxiety. Please release it ASAP," said another user.

How to raise objections on UGC NET answer key 2026

Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on UGC NET answer key objection window link

Use application number, date of birth as required login credentials

Choose questions you wish to raise objections and upload answers

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save UGC NET answer key submitted document PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

After reviewing objections on UGC NET answer key, UGC NET final answer key and result will be announced. The candidates can check and download UGC NET final answer key and scorecard PDF on the official portal - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

For details on UGC NET answer key 2026, please visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

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'UGC NET aspirants are tired of waiting...', candidates demand NTA's response on answer key delay