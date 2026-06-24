When will DU CSAS portal open for UG admission 2026? Check key dates and other details

New Delhi:

Delhi University is gearing up to kick-start its undergraduate admission process for the 2026-27 academic session, with the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal likely to go live by the end of this week. The move comes a day after the announcement of CUET-UG 2026 results and is expected to set the stage for admissions to thousands of undergraduate seats across the university. University officials said preparations are in their final phase, and the institution is targeting July 21 as the tentative date for the commencement of the new academic session.

CSAS portal in final stage of preparation

Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said the university is conducting final checks before opening the admission portal for candidates. "We want to start the academic session tentatively on July 21," Gupta said, as per news agency PTI. "We are just doing a final check of the portal and the required details. The portal will tentatively open by this week itself," he added. Once activated, the CSAS portal will allow aspiring students to begin the admission process based on their CUET-UG 2026 scores.

How will the admission process work?

After the portal opens, candidates will first need to complete the registration process. Following registration, students will be required to submit their preferred courses and colleges. Admissions will be granted on the basis of CUET scores and the choices filled by candidates. Delhi University will release seat allocations in multiple rounds, giving students several opportunities to secure admission. Candidates who are allotted seats can either freeze their admission or choose the upgrade option. The upgrade facility allows students to be considered for higher-ranked preferences in subsequent allocation rounds.

More than 71,000 seats up for grabs

Every year, Delhi University attracts lakhs of applicants from across the country. The university offers more than 71,000 undergraduate seats through nearly 79 academic programmes across over 70 affiliated colleges. The competition for popular courses and colleges is expected to remain intense, making preference filling a crucial step in the admission process.

CUET has changed the admission landscape

The Common University Entrance Test has become the primary gateway for undergraduate admissions in most central universities, including Delhi University. The system replaced admissions based solely on Class 12 board marks and was introduced to provide a uniform platform for students from different educational boards.

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh defended the CUET system and said it has helped bring greater fairness to the admission process. "Earlier, admissions were based on Class 12 marks and some boards were considered more liberal while others were stricter in awarding marks. CUET provides a common benchmark for all students, which has been implemented and has been giving us good results," he told PTI.

Vice Chancellor's advice for aspirants

As students prepare for the admission season, the Vice Chancellor urged candidates not to panic and to make informed choices while filling out the CSAS form. "There is no need to panic. Admission will be based on CUET scores. If there is any change in Class 12 marks after re-evaluation, students can submit the updated documents by September 30 and, if required, the deadline can be extended further into October," Singh said. He also advised students to select as many course and college preferences as possible to improve their chances during seat allocation rounds.

Previous admission cycles faced delays

In recent years, the CUET-based admission process has faced criticism over delays in the academic calendar. Although Delhi University managed to begin classes on August 1 in 2025, admission rounds and mop-up processes continued until late September. As a result, several students joined their courses weeks after classes had already begun.

A similar situation occurred in 2024 when delays in the declaration of CUET results pushed the start of the academic session to August 29. Additional admission rounds continued into October. The university is hoping that an earlier admission schedule this year will help ensure a smoother and more timely start to the academic session.

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