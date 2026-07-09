When will AIBE 21 final answer key 2026 be OUT at allindiabarexamination.com? Know how to download

New Delhi:

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE-21) final answer key 2026 will be out soon on the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. The candidates can check and download AIBE 21 final answer key PDF on the official portal - allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 21 was held on June 7, 2026.

How to download AIBE 21 final answer key 2026

To download AIBE 21 final answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - allindiabarexamination.com and click on final answer key PDF link. Now, enter login credentials - login ID and password. AIBE 21 final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AIBE 21 final answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - allindiabarexamination.com

Click on AIBE 21 final answer key PDF link

Use login ID and password as the required login credentials

AIBE 21 final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save AIBE 21 final answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

AIBE 21 provisional answer key was earlier released on June 10 and candidates were provided with options to raise objections on answer key. After reviewing the objections raised on AIBE answer key, the final answer key and result will be announced.

AIBE result date 2026

AIBE result 2026 is likely to be out next week, by July 19. AIBE result once released, the candidates can check and download AIBE scorecard PDF on the official portal - allindiabarexamination.com. To download AIBE scorecard, candidates need to visit the official portal - allindiabarexamination.com and click on AIBE scorecard PDF. Enter login credentials - login id and password. AIBE scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AIBE scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - allindiabarexamination.com Click on AIBE scorecard PDF link Use login id and password as the required login credentials AIBE scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen Save AIBE scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on AIBE exam, please visit the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.

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