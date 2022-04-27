Summer vacation to begin early in Bengal amid 'searing heatwave', announces govt | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Children enjoy ice-cream to beat the heat.

The West Bengal government on Wednesday announced that summer vacation in the state for private and government schools will begin early as the state is experiencing a searing heatwave.

Summer vacation in Bengal will now start on May 2.

Bengal had been under severe heatwave this summer. The weather forecast for southern and western districts of West Bengal for the rest of the week held out no hope for a respite with no rain in sight.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee convened an emergency meeting to take stock of the situation amid the prevailing weather conditions. Senior officials of departments such as Disaster Management, Agriculture, Power, Irrigation and Health have been asked to be present in the meeting.

The five districts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal -- Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar -- are likely to experience cooler climes with the weather office forecasting light to moderate rain over the next three days.

Also Read | Odisha declares five day school holiday due to heatwave

Latest Education News