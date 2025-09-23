West Bengal school holiday: Schools to remain closed for next two days amid heavy rains in Kolkata Kolkata rains: The West Bengal government declared Puja holidays in state-run educational institutions two days ahead of schedule due to heavy rains.

Kolkata:

Schools in Kolkata will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to heavy rains in the city. The state government has issued a notification in this regard. Schools in the city were closed on Tuesday after heavy overnight rainfall disrupted normal life across the city. The decision was taken by local authorities as a precautionary measure, with student safety being the main concern.

Kolkata rains: Puja holidays declared in state-run schools

The West Bengal government also declared Puja holidays in state-run educational institutions two days ahead of schedule.

Following up on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appeal to stay off waterlogged roads to prevent accidents by electrocution and instructing holidays in schools or shift to online classes, state education minister Bratya Basu announced that all government-run education institutions would remain closed on September 24 and 25.

"An unprecedented calamity-like situation prevails in the state. In keeping with the advice of the chief minister to offer relief to our students in the current situation and to pre-empt accidents, it has been decided to keep all education institutions closed tomorrow and the day after, that is, on September 24 and 25," Basu wrote on X.

It is requested that during this calamity, all teachers and non-teaching staff attached to the education sector should work from home to complete their urgent and unfinished tasks, he said.

"Since the Durga Puja holidays are scheduled to start from September 26, effectively the vacation will start from tomorrow (Wednesday). I wish all happy Pujas. My deepest condolences remain with the next of kin of my fellow citizens who lost their lives in this calamity," the minister added.

Calcutta and Jadavpur University suspend classes

Earlier in the day, the Calcutta University (CU) and Jadavpur University (JU) had also suspended all academic activities amid heavy rains in Kolkata.

In a statement, the CU Registrar said due to heavy overnight rain and waterlogging in different parts of Kolkata, the scheduled semester exams in different subjects for Tuesday (September 23) have been cancelled.

The JU in a notice said that due to heavy downpour on Monday midnight and early Tuesday, all academic activities are being suspended for the day.

Heavy rains throws normal life out of gear in Kolkata

Normal life in Kolkata and its surrounding areas came to a near standstill on Tuesday as very heavy overnight rainfall triggered widespread flooding, bringing traffic, public transport, and daily activity to a grinding halt.

At least seven people died due to electrocution in the city. Some parts of the city received over 330 mm of rains within a few hours, with precipitation averaging more than 250 mm in most parts of the city and its suburbs.

