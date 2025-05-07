CM Mamata Banerjee urges early summer holidays for West Bengal private schools amid Indo-Pak tensions West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged private English-medium schools in the state to declare summer vacations from May 9, citing escalating Indo-Pak tensions following 'Operation Sindoor,' in which the Indian armed forces struck nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoJK.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged private English-medium schools in the state to declare summer vacations from May 9, citing the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent cross-border strikes under 'Operation Sindoor.' Banerjee made the appeal just hours after the Indian armed forces launched missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives on April 22.

Speaking to reporters, Banerjee said, "My appeal to the English-medium schools is to declare vacation now, from the day of Rabindra Jayanti (May 9), which is seven days ahead of the scheduled date, in view of the present situation." She clarified that this was not an official order, but a request to the management of private schools that have yet to declare their vacations.

Meanwhile, state-run and state-aided schools in West Bengal had already advanced their summer holidays to April 30 due to extreme heat and humidity, which is expected to persist for the next few weeks.

Evacuation drills held at 4 schools in Kolkata

In a related move, four private schools in Kolkata, including DPS-Ruby Park, La Martiniere for Boys, La Martiniere for Girls, and Future Foundation School, conducted evacuation drills on Wednesday to assess their emergency preparedness amid the heightened security concerns. The drills, conducted by National Cadet Corps (NCC) units, involved students practicing rapid evacuation, assembling in safe zones, and returning to classrooms after an all-clear signal.

The Indian armed forces' strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' are being seen as a strong response to the Pahalgam terror attack, marking one of the deepest incursions into Pakistani territory since the 1971 war.

