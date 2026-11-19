The West Bengal government is considering postponing the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations by around two weeks in 2027 due to the engagement of teachers in the census exercise. School Education Minister Dipak Barman said on Thursday that the examination schedule would be finalised after reviewing the progress of the census and the prevailing circumstances.

According to the tentative schedule, the Class 10 board examinations are likely to be held from March 2 to March 16, 2027, while the Class 12 examinations are scheduled from March 19 to April 12. Speaking to reporters, Barman said the dates were not final and could be reviewed depending on the census process. The possible change is being considered as teachers are expected to be involved in census-related duties, which could affect the conduct of the examinations.

West Bengal board exam dates 2027: What the minister said

The minister indicated that the government was assessing the situation before confirming the examination calendar. The Class 10 examinations are tentatively scheduled to begin on March 2 and conclude on March 16, 2027. The Class 12 examinations are expected to take place between March 19 and April 12.

However, students should note that these dates are provisional. The final schedule will be announced after the government reviews the census exercise and other prevailing circumstances. The proposed change could affect students preparing for their board examinations next year, although the government has not announced a final decision on postponement.

Government to fast-track NOCs for 39 missionary schools

Barman also said the School Education Department had decided to speed up the process of issuing no-objection certificates (NOCs) to 39 missionary schools. He said the department had changed the way such institutions were being handled compared with the previous regime. The minister added that the NOCs had been issued in accordance with standard procedures and the prescribed attendance benchmark.

"We have changed the way missions used to be run under the previous regime. In conformity with standard procedures and sticking to the 75-80 per cent attendance benchmark, we issued them NOCs," he said.

Sanskrit textbooks to receive greater emphasis

The minister also spoke about changes being planned for school textbooks, saying the department had decided to give greater emphasis to Sanskrit-related educational material. "Sanskrit is a Classical language, and we have printed some advisories for teachers in the books," Barman said.

He added that textbooks would also carry the Preamble to the Constitution, Fundamental Rights and Fundamental Duties in their opening pages. The national song, Vande Mataram, will also be included. The proposed additions are part of the changes the department plans to introduce in school textbooks. The minister did not provide further details about the implementation timeline.

Schools free to choose uniform colours

On the issue of school uniforms, Barman said schools had been given the freedom to decide the colours of their uniforms. He did not rule out the possibility of saffron being included in school uniforms, indicating that the department had not prescribed a uniform colour for all schools. The minister's remarks covered a range of school education-related decisions, including the tentative board examination schedule for 2027, recognition-related matters concerning missionary schools, textbook content and school uniforms.

For now, the Class 10 and Class 12 examination dates remain tentative, with the final schedule dependent on the review of the census exercise and the circumstances at the time.

(With inputs from PTI)

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