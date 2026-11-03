West Bengal Board sends proposal to postpone Madhyamik exams to March amid upcoming census exercise

Kolkata:

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has proposed to shift the Madhyamik, Class 10 exam 2027 from February to March amid teachers' deployment for the upcoming Census exercise, a top board official said on Tuesday. The board has sent a revised examination schedule to the state education department for consideration, proposing to conduct the exams from March 2 to 16 instead of the earlier scheduled dates of February 15 to 25, the official said.

"This is a proposal. Nothing has been finalised yet. As teachers who will conduct exams will have to be deployed for the enumeration exercise in February," Board president Laltu Das told PTI. The Census exercise will begin on January 25 next year and continue until February 28. Earlier, the WBBSE Madhyamik exam was scheduled to be held from February 15 to 25, 2027 in a single shift - 10.45 am to 2 pm.

How to download WBBSE Madhyamik 10th date sheet 2027 PDF

WBBSE Madhyamik date sheet will be released soon on the official website - wbbse.wb.gov.in. The candidates can check and download WBBSE Madhyamik date sheet 2026 on the official website - wbbse.wb.gov.in. To download WBBSE Madhyamik date sheet PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - wbbse.wb.gov.in and click on WB Madhyamik 10th exam schedule PDF link. WB Madhyamik 10th date sheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save WB Madhyamik 10th date sheet PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - wbbse.wb.gov.in

Click on WBBSE Madhyamik 10th date sheet PDF link

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th date sheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save WBBSE Madhyamik 10th date sheet PDF and take a print out.

WBBSE Madhyamik Exam 2027: Key pointers

The examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode

The exams will be conducted from 11 am to 2 pm according to the Board

15 minutes reading time will be allotted to students, before the paper starts, from 10.45 am to 11 am. (candidates may not start writing the exam during this period)

Subject-specific practicals, music, or vocational exams have separate timings.

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