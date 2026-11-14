Weeks left for CAT 2026; preparation tips to follow to score cent percentile

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 is scheduled to be held on Sunday, November 29. Just weeks left for the management entrance, the candidates might be at their last leg of preparations. For the CAT aspirants, here are preparation strategies by an expert they can follow to secure a cent percentile. Deependra Sharma, Professor and Dean School of Business, MIT World Peace University, Pune shared some preparation tips for B-school entrance aspirants, check and follow -

Question selection strategy

Achieving a high percentile depends heavily on your ability to identify the right questions to attempt and, more importantly, skip tricky ones. Set a time limit of around 60 seconds for assessing a question. If you are unable to make progress within that time, move on to the next question rather than spending too long on it.

The DILR section is often considered the trickiest, and even many mentors find it challenging. You should first rank the sets based on familiarity and clarity of data, and then select the easiest one to attempt. Even within an easy set, you may come across a lengthy or time-consuming question. Do not hesitate to skip it and move on to another question or set.

In the Verbal Ability section, eliminating incorrect options is one of the most effective strategies.

Mock test strategy

Analyse every mock test you attempt in detail. Categorise your errors as silly mistakes, conceptual errors and questions that are beyond your current capability. This will help you understand your strengths and weaknesses, allowing you to make better decisions about which questions to attempt and which to skip.

As you get closer to the exam date, reduce the number of full-length mock tests and focus more on sectional tests. Try to take your mock tests during the same time slot as your actual CAT exam. This will train your mind to perform at its best during those hours. Align your daily schedule accordingly.

Avoid referring to bulky textbooks at this stage and focus on your notes. Revise Quantitative Aptitude formulae daily. Revisit bookmarked questions and make sure you do not repeat the same mistakes.

Practising meditation and mindfulness can help improve concentration and reduce silly mistakes.

Maintain your reading habit, but avoid spending time learning new vocabulary at this stage.

Prioritise your health and well-being

In the final few days, make sure you maintain a healthy body and mind. Get adequate sleep, avoid excessive screen time and stop doomscrolling. Listen to calming music and give yourself enough time to relax.

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Expert decodes a four-month preparation plan for CAT 2026; follow to score a good percentile