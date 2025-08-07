Calcutta High Court halts WBJEE 2025 results amid OBC quota contempt row WBJEE results 2025: The judicial intervention arose from new contempt proceedings launched by Justice Kausik Chanda targeting the West Bengal government and the WBJEE Board.

Kolkata:

Thousands of engineering and pharmacy aspirants faced unexpected anxiety as the Calcutta High Court ordered a sudden halt to the release of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 results, originally set for August 7 (Thursday). The decision, delivered just hours before the scheduled announcement, has indefinitely postponed both the results and the entire counselling and admissions process, leaving candidates across the state in limbo.

Contempt proceedings spark judicial intervention

The judicial order stems from fresh contempt proceedings initiated by Justice Kausik Chanda against the West Bengal government and the WBJEE Board. This followed allegations that officials disregarded a previous High Court directive related to the implementation of an updated Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation list. The latest High Court order prohibits any further action, including result declaration, until a division bench rules on the state's appeal over the OBC quota matter.

Background: Legal dispute over OBC reservation

WBJEE results had already been delayed by more than a month due to ongoing legal disputes surrounding the state’s revised OBC list. Although the Supreme Court had temporarily stayed the earlier High Court ruling that blocked use of the new list, allegations persisted that the board and the state had acted in defiance of the High Court’s May 21 order.

Top officials summoned, next steps unclear

In response to the alleged violation, the Calcutta High Court has summoned the Principal Secretary of the West Bengal Higher Education Department to explain the government’s position. The court has made clear that no part of the admissions process, including result declaration and counselling, can proceed until the contempt matter is settled.

Widespread uncertainty for students

With the WBJEE Board prepared to release results and no new date announced, students and colleges now face continued uncertainty over admissions for the upcoming academic session. The judicial gridlock, triggered by a sensitive debate on reservations and compliance with court orders, threatens to disrupt planning in technical institutions and further delay the educational calendar for thousands of candidates.

The next update is expected after further hearings, as the legal and administrative standoff continues to play out in court.