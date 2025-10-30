WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2025: Check Uchha Madhyamik result release date and time WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik result date 2025: WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik result 2025 will be announced on Friday, October 31. Check HS result, scorecard release time and link.

New Delhi:

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Uchha Madhyamik, Class 12 third semester exam result 2025 will be released on Friday, October 31. The WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik result release time is 12:30 PM, the scorecards will be available for download on the official website- result.wb.gov.in/ mobile app from 2 PM.

WBCHSE HS Result 2025 Timeline

WBCHSE HS Result release date: October 31

WBCHSE HS Result release time: 12:30 PM

WBCHSE HS scorecard link activation time: 2 PM.

The students who had appeared for the WBCHSE HS 3rd semester exam can check the result on the official website- result.wb.gov.in. WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik third semester exam was held between September 8 and 22.

WBCHSE HS third semester exam result 2025 once announced, will be available on the official websites-result.wb.gov.in. The login credentials to check and download WBCHSE HS scorecard PDF are- application number, date of birth. To download WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official websites- result.wb.gov.in and click on HS marksheet PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required scorecard login credentials. WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a print out.

WBCHSE HS third semester marksheet PDF: Steps to download at result.wb.gov.in

Visit the official website- result.wb.gov.in

Click on WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required marksheet login credentials

WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

WBCHSE HS scorecard PDF will contain student's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, pass/ fail status, other details. WBCHSE semester four exam will be held from February 12 to 27.

For details on WBCHSE HS exam, please visit the official website- result.wb.gov.in.