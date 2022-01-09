WB SET 2O22: Despite rising Covid cases, exam witnesses high turnout

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The SET examination is held to select Assistant Professors for state-run and state-aided colleges.

Highlights 2/3rd of 83,000 candidates registered for SET organized by WBCSC appeared for the test amid pandemic

The SET examination is held to select Assistant Professors for state-run and state-aided colleges.

The Commission expects to publish results within three months.

More than two-thirds of the 83,000 candidates registered for the 23d State Eligibility Test (SET) organized by the West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC), appeared for the test on Sunday.

This was the first offline public examination this year after the WBJEE was held last year, a WBCSC official said. The exams were held with strict adherence to COVID norms in 189 centers across 68 subdivisions of state and Kolkata.

"Despite the present pandemic situation more than two-third of the total registered candidates wrote their papers this year," Chairman of WBCSC Dipak Kar said.

The SET examination is held to select Assistant Professors for state-run and state-aided colleges. The Commission expects to publish results within three months.

ALSO READ | NEET PG counselling to start from January 12: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Latest Education News