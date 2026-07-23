'Vested interests are exploiting their fears...': DU issues statement on NEET paper leak protests

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi has issued a statement over the mass demonstrations by students over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 paper leak. In a post on X, DU said, "We see the pain and anxiety of our students. It is unfortunate that vested interests are exploiting their fears instead of easing them. The need of the hour is to calm the situation and reduce their distress so that they can focus on what truly matters: their studies and their future."

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has rejected the Centre's offer to continue dialogue even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the setting up of fast-track courts for paper leak cases. According to government sources, an offer was sent to the protesting CJP leadership for the continuation of talks. However, the proposal was turned down by the group, indicating that the deadlock between the two sides remains unresolved. The development came shortly after the Prime Minister issued his first public response to the ongoing protests, promising strict action against those responsible for paper leaks.

PM Modi promises fast-track courts for paper leak cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government would establish fast-track courts to ensure speedy trials and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leak cases. In a post on X, the Prime Minister reiterated that safeguarding the future of students remained the government's top priority. "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," PM Modi wrote.

CJP's reactions

CJP representative Ashutosh Ranka said the government's response focused only on punishment after paper leaks occur instead of addressing the reasons behind repeated exam irregularities. Speaking to ANI, Ranka alleged that the examination system had become vulnerable because of corruption and administrative failures. He claimed that accountability at the highest level was essential to prevent future paper leaks.

"The Prime Minister is talking about what punishment should be given after a paper leak occurs, but why is there no discussion on why paper leaks are happening in the first place? Paper leaks are happening because the system – from top to bottom – is filled with incompetent and corrupt individuals, with the Education Minister at the very top. These people operate paper leaks like an organised mafia; they receive money, make money, and run their governments off it. This is an organised syndicate. As long as you do not bring accountability to the system – a system in which people like Dharmendra Pradhan are involved – paper leaks are not going to stop. You are talking about applying a bandage after inflicting a wound, but the real question is: why is the wound being inflicted in the first place?" Ranka said.

The CJP has repeatedly demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him accountable for the alleged failures in the examination system.

Also Read | CJP rejects Centre's offer to resume talks amid protest, reiterates demand for Pradhan's resignation: Sources