Uttarakhand: Daily recitation of 'Gita shlokas' made mandatory in government schools Uttarakhand: Teachers are also guided to delve into the philosophical and psychological insights of the Gita, highlighting their role in shaping character, fostering emotional stability, nurturing leadership qualities, and promoting rational decision-making.

Dehradun:

In a move to integrate traditional Indian knowledge with modern education, the Uttarakhand government has directed all government schools in the state to introduce daily recitations of shlokas from the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita during morning prayers.

Official directive issued to schools

The order, issued by Dr Mukul Kumar Sati, Director of Secondary Education, instructs all Chief Education Officers to implement the initiative. According to the directive, one Gita shloka will be recited each day, with its meaning and scientific relevance explained to students. The goal is to promote values-based education while nurturing intellectual and emotional growth among students.

Uttarakhand Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said, "In a meeting of the Education department with the Chief Minister, we have tasked NCERT to include Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana in the syllabus to be taught in 17,000 government schools of Uttarakhand. Until this is implemented, verses from the Bhagavad Gita and the Ramayana will be included in the daily prayer meetings in schools."

Weekly practice and classroom discussions

As per the guidelines, teachers must select a "Shloka of the Week," display it along with its meaning on the school notice board, and ensure regular student recitation. At the end of each week, the selected verse will be discussed in classrooms and student feedback will be collected, helping deepen understanding and engagement.

Character building and scientific thinking

Teachers are also instructed to explain the philosophical and psychological teachings of the Gita, focusing on how they help in character development, emotional balance, leadership skills, and rational decision-making. The directive emphasises that Gita shlokas should not be limited to reading but should influence students’ daily conduct and attitudes.

Rooted in NEP 2020 vision

The initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates incorporating India’s traditional knowledge systems into contemporary education. The teachings of the Gita, the order notes, are grounded in psychology, logic, behavioural science, and moral philosophy, and should be taught from a secular perspective.

Broader cultural integration in the curriculum

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had earlier called for the inclusion of teachings from the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana in the state’s curriculum. New textbooks reflecting these changes are expected to be introduced in the upcoming academic session.

Support from religious and educational bodies

The move has drawn support from across the educational spectrum. Uttarakhand Madarsa Education Board president Mufti Shamoon Qasmi welcomed the decision, stating, “Ram and Krishna both are our ancestors, and it is important for every Indian to know about them.” He also announced plans for a collaboration between the Madarsa Board and the Sanskrit Department to introduce Sanskrit in madrassas, promoting cultural unity and educational inclusivity.