UPSSSC Lekhpal Main 2022 admit card released; Know how to download HERE

The examination is scheduled to be held on July 31, 2022.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Main 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for UP Lekhpal Main Examination 2022. The examination is scheduled to be held on July 31, 2022. Earlier the exam was supposed to be held on 24 July. The recruitment exam will be administered in 12 districts, these include Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Prayagraj and Varanasi.

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPSSSC Lekhpal main 2022: How to download your Admit Card

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission at upsssc.gov.in “Click here to download your written exam admit card under the Advt. 01-Exam/2022, Rajasva Lekhpal Mains Examination ” Enter the login credentials. Download the UPSSSC Lekhpal 2022 Admit Card and take a printout of it for future reference

