UP scholarship status 2026: How to check at scholarship.up.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government scholarship status link is scholarship.up.gov.in. The students who have applied for the scholarship scheme can check the scholarship status on the official portal - scholarship.up.gov.in. The students belong to Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) can apply for the scholarship scheme.

How to check UP scholarship status 2026

The candidates can check UP scholarship status 2026 on the official website - scholarship.up.gov.in. To check UP scholarship status, candidates need to visit the official website - scholarship.up.gov.in and click on status tab. Now, select the correct academic year and enter your registration number, date of birth. Click on search, your scholarship status will appear on the screen.

Visit the official website - scholarship.up.gov.in

Click on status tab on the homepage

Select the correct academic year

Enter your registration number, date of birth

Click on search

Your scholarship status will be available on the screen.

The scholarship status may show as pending verification, approved/ disbursed, rejected.

UP govt increases scholarships for Class 9, 10

The UP government has increased the scholarship amount for classes 9 and 10, around 38 lakh students belong to Backward class will now receive a scholarship of Rs 3,000. Earlier, the students studying in Classes 9 and 10 used to receive scholarship amount of Rs 2,250. State Minister (Independent Charge) for Backward Class Welfare and Disabled Empowerment, Narendra Kashyap, has given the credit of scholarship hike to the state's chief minister.

The new scholarship amount will approximately benefit 3.8 million students in 2026-27.