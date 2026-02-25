UP govt increases scholarships for Class 9, 10; 38 lakh to be benefitted

Lucknow:

The Yogi government has increased the scholarship amount for classes 9 and 10, around 38 lakh students belong to Backward class will now receive a scholarship of Rs 3,000. Earlier, the students studying in Classes 9 and 10 used to receive scholarship amount of Rs 2,250. State Minister (Independent Charge) for Backward Class Welfare and Disabled Empowerment, Narendra Kashyap, has given the credit of scholarship hike to the state's chief minister.

Narendra Kashyap, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Backward Classes Welfare and Disabled Empowerment, said that under the Scholarship and Fee Reimbursement Scheme of the Backward Classes Welfare Department, not a single eligible student in the state has been deprived of scholarship since the year 2023-24. Till now, scholarships have been distributed ahead of time to about 20 lakh students, the minister said.

The minister informed that, as a result of the Chief Minister's decision, the income limit for parents to receive scholarships has been raised from Rs 2 lakh to 2.5 lakh, allowing more students to get benefit of the scheme. The new scholarship amount will approximately benefit 3.8 million students in 2026-27.

The minister has also stated that the disability pension amount is set to increase from ₹1,000 per month to ₹1,500 per month. He added that prior to 2017, this amount was only ₹300, which the Yogi government has now increased fivefold in phases. More than ₹1,400 crore has been allocated for the pension fund.

A new Rs 60 crore scheme has been launched for the convenience of disabled girl students, under which e-tricycles will be made available to them. Additionally, schemes for the distribution of prosthetic limbs, assistive devices, and motorized tricycles will continue as before.

He said that the University for the Disabled in Chitrakoot, estimated to cost approximately Rs 500 crore, has now come under the state government's control. This will provide a new direction to the higher education and intellectual empowerment of persons with disabilities in the state.