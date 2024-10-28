Monday, October 28, 2024
     
  4. UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches Rs 5.86 crore scholarship scheme for Sanskrit students, know details

Cheif Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a Rs 5.86 crore scholarship scheme for Sanskrit students. He also asked them to open bank accounts to ensure the direct and secure transfer of scholarship funds. Check more details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 28, 2024 12:45 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recently released the scholarship scheme for all Sanskrit students at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University. According to the announcement, a total of 69,195 students will get scholarships worth Rs 586 across the state. Previously, only 300 students were eligible for the scholarships, with age restrictions. However, those restrictions have been removed now. 

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister announced plans to revive residential Gurukul-style Sanskrit schools across the state.  He highlighted the significance of the Sanskrit language for science and technical education and urged students to embrace it seriously. 

He said, 'Sanskrit is not just the ''Dev- Vani'', but also a scientific language that can be applied to modern fields like computer science and artificial intelligence.

Plans to reintroduce Gurukul education system

He also encouraged students to open bank accounts to ensure the direct and secure transfer of scholarship funds. Highlighting the importance of Sanskrit language, and Indian cultural heritage, he announced plans to reintroduce the Gurukul education system across the state. Gurukul institutions would receive additional support, with special assistance provided to those offering free accommodations and meals for students. These institutions will also have the autonomy to recruit qualified Acharyas.

(Inputs from PTI)

