UP Board Class 12 English Paper Leak: Re-examination on THIS date across 24 districts | Details

The Uttar Pradesh Board English exam for class 12 will now take place on April 13, across 24 districts. The exam that was scheduled to take place today, was canceled after the question paper and answer keys were leaked online. The cancellation of the exam was announced hours before the test was scheduled to begin at 2 pm.

The English will commence from 8 am and will end at 11:15 am on April 13, said an official order. The UP government also released a helpline number and an email ID in case of any queries regarding the examination.

Email: upboardexam2022@gmail.com

Phone: 18001805310, 18001805312 (Prayagraj)

18001806607, 18001806608 (Lucknow)

Facebook: Upboard Exam

Twitter: @upboardexam2022

Whatsapp: 8840850347

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath later directed officials that the stringent National Security Act (NSA) be slapped against those involved in the leak and ordered the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police to probe the matter, an official said.

The class 12 English exam had been canceled in Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Bagpat, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Sitapur, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi, Kanpur Dehat, Etah, and Shamli districts.

