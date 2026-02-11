UP Board High School, Inter exams 2026 to commence from Feb 18; late entry for upto 30 minutes to be granted UP Board High School, Inter exams 2026: The UP Board has given relief to late comers. From this year, candidates who will reach the exam centre late by up to half an hour will be allowed to enter the exam centre.

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Board, UPMSP will commence the High School (Class 10), Intermediate (Class 12) exams 2026 from February 18. The UP Board 10th and 12th exams 2026 will be concluded on March 12. The UPMSP 10th and 12 exams 2026 will be held in two shifts shift one from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, while shift two from 2 to 5:15 pm.

The UP Board has issued following guidelines before the commencement of the High School and Intermediate exam 2026. Here are the key guidelines for the UPMSP 10th and 12th students-

Late arrivals

The UP Board has given relief to late comers. From this year, candidates who will reach the exam centre late by up to half an hour will be allowed to enter the exam centre.

15 minutes additional time

15 minutes additional time will be given to students to read and understand the paper. The exam duration is 3:15 hours, with 15 minutes reserved for reading the question paper.

Carry admit card

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Reporting time

The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour before the exam. For the exam to commence at 8:30 am, the candidates need to report by 8 am. For the 2 pm shift, the candidates should report by 1:30 pm.

Restricted items

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on UP Board exam 2026, please visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in.